This Pic Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick are currently in Paris They are there for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's official wedding Nick captioned the post: "The city of love"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in Paris for the official wedding ceremony of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, shared a dreamy picture from the "city of love." On Monday night, Nick shared an oh-so-perfect grey scale picture of himself along with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram profile and he captioned it "the city of love." In the photograph, Priyanka can be seen resting on Nick's shoulder as he embraces her. The big black sunglasses add a vintage vibe to the couple's look. This picture reminds us why we just can't seem to get enough of the couple's social media PDA. Priyanka Chopra left a kiss and a heart emoji on the picture.

Just like us, the couple's Instafam also loved the picture and wrote comments like: "You guys make an amazing couple" and "Love the picture." Another Instagram user wrote: "You both make a beautiful couple." The picture has over 12 lakh likes on Instagram as of now. Take a look at the picture here:

On Monday morning, the Fashion actress shared a picture of herself along with Sophie Turner from Paris and she wrote: "Her." She accompanied the post with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are said to have met during the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got married as per Hindu and Christian traditions in Jodhpur in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka's last release was the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic ? Her next film is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.