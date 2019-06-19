'RSS Swag': Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Wearing Khaki Shorts

Priyanka Chopra outside her New York apartment. (Image courtesy: priyankacentral)

Actress Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity target of social media's self-appointed fashion police, who have spent an entertaining couple of days ridiculing the khaki shorts she wore recently in New York. Truth be told, we didn't like Priyanka's outfit either - shorts with a black Henley and blazer and knee-high black boots - although the shorts were possibly in aid of the knee brace we spotted on her. But calling them RSS shorts - now that's just harsh. Pictures of the 36-year-old actress leaving her New York Apartment with her singer husband Nick Jonas went viral on social media after the Internet compared her shorts look to the uniform worn by the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the RSS. Twitter users had a field day posting comments such as "Priyanka Chopra elected as RSS international brand ambassador" and "RSS swag" along with pictures of the Baywatch actress walking the street like a boss.

Our verdict on Priyanka Chopra's look - we've seen her do much better but we don't hate her outfit enough to mick it. Priyanka's wardrobe was courtesy of Diesel.

Check out Twitter posts on Priyanka Chopra's recent look:

Priyanka Chopra after RSS meeting pic.twitter.com/KRpEMDiAlR — Jai Sharma (@indiajsharma) June 18, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is elected as #RSS International Brand ambassador... pic.twitter.com/HQsw8zYQs6 — Rishabh Pandey (@jai__kishen) June 18, 2019

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra was trolled for wearing a short dress when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. "Priyanka, you were sitting with the Prime Minister of our country. You should have at least had the basic sense of covering your legs," wrote a social media user. Priyanka shut the trolls up with this sassy post:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently chilling in Malibu. Nick, who is one-third of the music band Jonas Brothers, is all set for the Happiness Begins Tour come August. The actress recently completed filming The Sky Is Pink in India.

The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka is co-producing the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur.