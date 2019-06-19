Priyanka Chopra's 'Husband Appreciation' Post For Nick Is Adorable

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently spending quality time with each other in Malibu (California), often share glimpses of their love with their fans on social media. Each time the couple share a love-filled photo, our day gets even better and Priyanka's latest Instagram post clearly explains why. The 36-year-old actress recently shared an adorable "husband appreciation" post featuring Nick. In the photo, which is actually a selfie, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white top and blue denims paired with a beige overcoat while Nick can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt, white trousers and black leather jacket. The internet is going crazy over the photo as the selfie received over nine lakh likes in just a few hours. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote: "That kinda day," and accompanied it with heart and kiss emojis.

Excited to see the picture? Take a look:

In her previous posts also, Priyanka has shared adorable photos with Nick. The actress, after completing the shooting of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, recently flew back to her home in New York and added a cute sun-kissed selfie to her Instagram diaries. The post made the Internet very curious as the photo only featured Nick's hand, which Priyanka could be seen holding in the selfie.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, take a look at Priyanka's other Instagram posts with Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, a film that will mark her return to Bollywood after three years. She was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal (2016). The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.