Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Give Us A Glimpse Of Sophie Turner's Wedding Chateau In France

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra )

Highlights Priyanka and Nick are in France for Sophie's wedding Sophie and Joe are expected to get married at a luxury chateau The couple had a chapel wedding earlier in May

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in France for the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, have been painting the town red. While Priyanka, Nick, Sophie and Joe have been filling up their Instagram timelines with entries from their Parisian dreams, the location suddenly shifted to Provence in south-eastern France. Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a festive buttoned-down gown, poses hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas with lush stretches of French countryside in the backdrop at what appears to be a Sophie and Joe's wedding venue. "It's in the air," she wrote with a heart emoji. As per People.com, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have zeroed in on luxury resort venue Chateau de Tourreau for their wedding, where the family members currently are.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Here's one more post-card from Provence, shared by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reportedly hosted a pre-wedding party for family and friends on Thursday. Earlier in May, the couple surprised their fans after a low-key chapel wedding in Las Vegas. They reached Europe earlier this week for their official wedding and shared a loved-up selfie from Paris with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Priyanka Chopra too added a cute post for Sophie.

Priyanka and Nick also accompanied Sophie and Joe to a Parisian cruise.

At Priyanka Chopra's wedding in December last year, Sophie Turner was part of her bridesmaid entourage. Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle (Kevin Jonas' wife) popularly refer to themselves as the 'Jonas Sisters.'

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.