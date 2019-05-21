Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Is Not Sorry She Wore This Saree And Nor Are We

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble (Courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Huma Qureshi kept up the Indian vibe at Cannes 2019 She is representing a liquor brand at the film festival Huma made her red carpet appearance on May 20

Huma Qureshi kept up the Indian vibe at Cannes 2019 as she recently shared photos of herself on Instagram, draped in a pure white saree. This outfit of the actress is from the collections of the designer Gaurav Gupta. Huma Qureshi styled her saree look with a matching cape in white designed with silver thread work. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of earrings and also wore a ring from Faberge's collections. The actress aced her look with minimal make-up. She sported light pink lipstick with slightly winged eyeliner and tied her hair back in a messy pony with a few loose strands falling on her face.

Sharing the posts on her Instagram, she captioned: "Sari, not sorry!" She also tagged the liquor brand Grey Goose, which hinted that this look of hers may be for an event hosted by the liquor brand. Diana Penty is also representing the liquor brand at the Cannes film festival along with Huma Qureshi.

Huma Qureshi made her red carpet appearance last Sunday in a metallic hued grey gown with a ruffled train. Her ensemble was by designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore a pair of earrings by Chopard and looked nothing less than absolutely gorgeous.

Talking about her red carpet look, Huma Qureshi said that she felt her Guarav Gupta gown was very much like the theme of Game Of Thrones. Huma Qureshi in an interview with IANS said: "It is a very edgy meets classical thing, so I think a Game of Thrones would be a classic reference."

On the same day, Diana Penty made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019