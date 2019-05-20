Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Thinks Her Red Carpet Look Was Very 'Game Of Thrones'

Huma Qureshi in Cannes (courtesy AFP)

Actress Huma Qureshi could only think of Game Of Thrones as she dressed up in a grey detailed ensemble for the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. She wore an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose, which is celebrating moments of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously. Of her look, Huma said in a statement to IANS: "It is a very edgy meets classical thing, so I think a Game of Thrones would be a classic reference. Gaurav Gupta made this beautiful outfit and he literally made it in four days and my stylist had to carry it in her hands to Cannes.

Huma Qureshi at Hotel Martinez (courtesy AFP)

"It's one of those beautifully crafted outfits which looks massive and grand, but it's actually quite a delicate piece. The hair and make-up is a beautiful, classic and romantic look."

Huma Qureshi on the stairs of Hotel Martinez (courtesy AFP)

Huma walked in the gown with structured waves for the screening of A Hidden Life of Terrence Malik.

A detailed look at Huma Qureshi's make-up

Actress Diana Penty also dolled up for the screening of the same film. And she chose a very different look. She wore a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown in peach and de GRISOGONO Jewelry.

