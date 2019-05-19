Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Gave Out Major Vintage Vibes

Huma Qureshi looked ethereal in black.(Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights This will be Huma's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival Huma made her debut at the film festival last year She represent the liquor brand Grey Goose

Huma Qureshi was in mood for some classics during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress, who is representing the liquor brand Grey Goose, gave major vintage vibes. Huma wore a Victorian styled black corset gown, designed by Mae Paris. The extravagant ruffled sleeves gave an edge to the actress' outfit. Huma picked a set of diamond and ruby earrings by David Morris to go with her look. She opted for a subtle make-up. She finished her look with a winged-eyeliner. Huma styled her hair in a bun and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's look here:

For her day look, Huma Qureshi opted an elegant white gown, designed by Angus Kirkby. Huma looked gorgeous. The actress shared pictures of her look on her Instagram profile.

On Friday, Huma attended a party hosted by Chopard. Her outfit was a perfect amalgamation of androgynous and feminine dressing. Huma paired a red suede blazer with a matching tulle and chantilly lace skirt, designed by Nauman Piyarji.

After landing at the Nice airport, an excited Huma shared a picture of herself along with her luggage and she wrote: "When you land a t Nice airport and your phone just explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the love. Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. Will reply to everyone personally. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags." She added the hashtag #Cannes to her post.

This is what we are talking about:

When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages Thank you everyone so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all ... will reply everyone personally.. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannespic.twitter.com/qnGCIc57b7 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 17, 2019

Huma Qureshi, just like Kangana Ranaut, represents the liquor brand Grey Goose. Huma Qureshi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. This is her second year at the French Riviera.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.