Cannes 2019: All Eyes Were On Priyanka Chopra And Her 'Desi Girls' Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Hina Khan At Chopard Party

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love to party and the stellar couple headed to the Chopard party in the French Riviera right after their red carpet appearance on Saturday evening. Guess who else the couple bumped into inside the party? Not one or two but three of Priyanka's fellow desi girls representing India at Cannes - Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty and Hina Khan. Huma Qureshi Instagrammed a sneak peek of the party and added a pretty cool caption to go with it: "Strong women support each other, Real women support each other. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jiju for making our night about 'Desi Girl Power'."

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's post here:

All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra at the Chopra party as she walked in in a bold number from the studios of Philosophy. Priyanka's glittery look rubbed off on Nick Jonas and he wore it as a golden jacket.

Earlier in the evening, Priyanka Chopra sashayed down the red carpet like a "cloud of tulle" (her words) in a spotless white Georges Hobeika princess-ey gown with Nick Jonas, also in white, by her side. Priyanka's jewellery pieces were courtesy Chopard and did absolute justice to her all-white look. Priyanka and Nick were at the screening of Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie.

Priyanka made her Cannes debut on May 17 walking the red carpet minus Nick Jonas. After her stunning camp-inspired outfit at the Met Gala, Priyanka's Cannes' first look was rather simple for a debut. A thigh-high slit shimmery Roberto Cavalli gown style with Chopard earrings.

Meanwhile, both Hina Khan and Diana Penty, representing liquor brand Grey Goose, made their Cannes debuts this year.

Huma Qureshi, who is also an ambassador for Grey Goose, marked her second year in Cannes.

We just Cannes-not get enough of these desi girls making style statements in Cannes. Can you?

