Watch: Enrique Iglesias Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Mega Concert

Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias has returned to India after 13 long years. The pop icon was photographed upon his arrival in Mumbai today, ahead of his two-night concert.

He was seen wearing a casual tee with the quote "Party Naked" on it. Enrique Iglesias will regale fans on October 29 AND 30, at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, according to a press release.

About Enrique Iglesias' Concert

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director of EVA Live, said that bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment.

"The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomises a timeless allure that bridges generations. This tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India's stature on the global touring stage," Chaudhary said in a statement.

Enrique Iglesias will deliver a career-spanning setlist encompassing both iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his three-decade-plus career, the release further stated.

He last toured the country in 2012 with his Euphoria World Tour, performing in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

Enrique Iglesias' Last India Trip

Back in 2019, Enrique shared a video on Instagram from his India trip. A reporter from a Mexican TV channel was already in the car interviewing the singer.

Enrique had captioned it, "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India... can't wait to be back!! #TBT.﻿"

The recorded video also showed a fan who followed his car just to get a glimpse of Enrique. When the fan caught up with the car, the reporter rolled down the window shield, and the fan was heard saying, " It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You're a rockstar. We all love you here a lot.﻿"

In A Nutshell

