Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala Shows Off Her Engagement Ring In New Pics. Fiance Naga Chaitanya Reacts

Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged to Naga Chaitanya last month, shared a bunch of pictures of herself from a recent event. Sobhita wore a yellow and black saree and matching jewellery. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun. What caught the viewers' attention was her big engagement ring. In many pictures, Sobhita can be seen sporting her engagement ring. The post drew instant reactions. Sobhita's fiance Naga Chaitanya liked the post. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Stunner" below the pictures. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony last month. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna shared first pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love." Take a look:

Following his engagement, Naga Chaitanya was asked a few questions about his wedding when he attended an event. "Are you going to have a simple wedding or big fat wedding," the actor was asked. He replied, "I don't know what is a big fat wedding. It's always to have people who mean a lot to me. It doesn't have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that's how I like that."

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.