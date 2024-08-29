Naga Chaitanya Was Asked If He And Sobhita Dhulipala Will Have A "Big, Fat Wedding." His Reply

Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8 in the presence of family and friends. Naga Chaitanya recently attended a launch of a wedding collection for a clothing brand, where he was asked a few questions about his wedding. "Are you going to have a simple wedding or big fat wedding," the actor was asked. He replied, "I don't know what is a big fat wedding. It's always to have people who mean a lot to me. It doesn't have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that's how I like that." Check out the viral video here.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared pictures from their engagement ceremony earlier this month on Instagram and they wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Posting first picture from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.