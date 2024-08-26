ICYMI: Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Ring Steals The Show At <i>Angry Young Men</i> Screening

Sobhita Dhulipala is glowing even more these days. Reason? Her engagement to actor Naga Chaitanya. Last week, the actress attended a special screening of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which explores the lives of the iconic screenwriting duo from the 1970s and 1980s, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. For the occasion, Sobhita rocked a retro look in a denim jumpsuit. While she looked gorgeous, it was her engagement ring that truly stole the spotlight. The massive diamond sparkled brightly as she posed for the media. A paparazzi page shared Sobhita's look from the screening night with the caption, “Soon-to-be bride Sobhita arrives at the special screening of Angry Young Men.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8. The actress has shared a set of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. In the images, Sobhita is dressed in a beautiful saree, while her fiancé is clad in an all-white traditional outfit. In her caption, Sobhita included a poem from Kurunthogai, a classical Tamil poetic work. She used A.K. Ramanujan's English translation of the poem. Her caption read, “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.”

Before that, Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the engagement of his son. He wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. On the professional front, Sobhita last appeared in Monkey Man. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the movie Thandel.