Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: "Love Is Sacrifice"

Samantha wrote, "I've learned that sometimes love causes you to give even when the other person isn't in a position to give back"

Read Time: 2 mins
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: "Love Is Sacrifice"
Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)
New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on "friendship" and "relationship" on her Instagram stories recently. The Instagram entry gets noticed by the Internet as it came days after Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala. In the post, Samantha wrote, "A lot of people view friendships and relationships reciprocal and I agree. You give. I give. But over the years I've learned that sometimes love causes you to give even when the other person isn't in a position to give back. It goes from you give, I give  - To I give until you're able to give back.  And vice versa. Love is a sacrifice. Even if the balance tips for a season. Grateful for the people that still kept pouring even when I didn't have it to pour back." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend and actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8. They got engaged after dating for nearly one-and-a-half year. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna announced the news first on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love." Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021. In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in a project titled Bangaram. Samantha announced the project on her birthday this year. She will also star in Raj and Dk's Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher. The series is slated to release in November this year.

