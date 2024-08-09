Nagarjuna Reveals Son Naga Chaitanya Was "Depressed" After Divorce From Samantha: "He Found Happiness Again"

Veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to his girlfriend and actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday (August 8). Recently, Nagarjuna opened up about his son's relationship and said that he "found happiness again". To Times Now, the actor said, "It (engagement) went very very well. I am very, very happy. It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha) left him very depressed. My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again...Chay has found happiness again. Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly."

He added, "Only the immediate family was there. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it." When asked about the couple's marriage plans, Nagarjuna said, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let's do it. Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it."

The actor further shared that Sobhita's parents "love" Naga Chaitanya. He said, "They really like Chay. Can't blame them. My son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness. I am very proud that both my sons have turned out to be fine men."

When asked about his bond with Sobhita, Nagarjuna said that he knew the actress way before his son Naga Chaitanya met him. Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago. But I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl," he concluded.

ICYDK: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.