Sobhita Dhulipala Approached For An Item Song In Ranveer Singh's <i>Don 3</i>: Report

Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, has been approached for an item song in theupcoming movie Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, a source said. “Sobhita who has left the audience impressed with her versatility is now planning to do something that she has not done before and it looks like Don 3 is the answer for her. Going by her oomph and persona she will play the perfect attraction in the film. We have learnt Farhan Akhtar has approached Sobhita to do an item song in the film as he is very much convinced she will ace it like no other actress,” a source cited by Zee News claimed.

“The talks are on and we haven't learnt about the conclusion, but Sobhita has had a few meetings with Farhan and the team,” the source added.

Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to release in 2025.

Director Farhan Akhtar, speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, revealed the reason behind picking Ranveer for Don 3. He said, "The kind of script that we were writing, what I wanted to do with it… It's too early to speak about it unfortunately so I can't into into details but it needed this next-generation actor in it."

Farhan Akhtar added, "He [Ranveer Singh] is mischievous, just full of energy, which is what this needs and he is… I feel when it comes to this aspect of his performance, it's still untapped. Like I don't think he has done a role like this. Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don't think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way.”