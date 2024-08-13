Advertisement

New Pics From Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Engagement Ceremony

The couple got engaged in Hyderabad last week

Read Time: 2 mins
New Pics From Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Engagement Ceremony
Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad. (courtesy: manishmalhotravows)
New Delhi:

Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in Hyderabad last week in the presence of family and friends. Now, new photos and videos from the couple's engagement ceremony are going viral on the Internet. Manish Malhotra, the official couturier for the engagement, shared new photos from the ceremony. Meanwhile, Sobhita's make-up artist Shraddha Mishra shared a video of the actress getting ready for her big day.

Shraddha Mishra captioned the video, "And so the story unfolds... wishing the wonderful couple a lifetime of joy and love Sobhita's look was an epitome of minimal elegance, we kept it simple with just a touch of kohl pencil and a fresh blush pink look, achieving that effortless 'no makeup' makeup style. Paired with a traditional long South Indian braid, she looked beautifully classic. Thank you Sobhita for letting me be a part of your special occasion, it truly was a beautiful day."

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra shared these photos:

Here are some more photos:

Posting first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya
