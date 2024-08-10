Samanta Dhulipala Shares New Pics From Sister Sobhita's Engagement To Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this week. Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta shared new photos from the Made In Heaven star and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony on her Instagram. In the first picture, the couple can be seen posing with Sobhita Dhulipala's family. She also posted pictures of the couple with members of the Akkineni family. Sobhita's sister Samanta captioned the post, "To forever. 2022 - infinity." Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral.

This is what Samanta Dhulipala shared:

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya shared photos from their engagement ceremony and they wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Sobhita Dhulipala is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. The actress became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala also featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man.