Fam-Jam Pics From Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Engagement

Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in Hyderabad earlier this week. The couple posted photos from the ceremony on Friday. Now, new photos from the ceremony are going viral and they feature the newly engaged couple posing with their families. The photos shared by several fan pages, feature Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, his mom Lakshmi Daggubati, dad Nagarjuna along with his wife Amala Akkineni. The caption on the photo shared on a fan club on X (earlier known as Twitter), read,"Chay's mother Lakshmi garu at Naga Chaitanya and Sobitha Dhulipala engagement ceremony."

See the viral photos here:

The one with Akkineni family.

On Friday, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on Instagram and they wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Posting first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started doing the rounds in 2022, when images of the two stars at a restaurant in London went viral.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like Manam, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesav and Autonagar Surya. The stars got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.