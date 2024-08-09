Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's New Pics From Engagement Ceremony Are Love, Actually

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8

Sobhita shared this image. (Courtesy: sobhitad)
New Delhi:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on Thursday (August 8). Recently, the actress shared unseen glimpses from her engagement ceremony on social media. In the pictures, Sobhita and Naga are seen smiling their hearts out. Sobhita is seen dressed in a light pink saree. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta paired with dhoti. 

Captioning the post on Instagram, Sobhita wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting." 

ICYDK: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.

