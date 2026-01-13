Viral: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Step Out In Style For Their Cosy New York Dinner Date

Ranveer Singh, who's basking in the glory of Dhurandhar's success, spent an eventful New Year with Deepika Padukone in New York. Several viral pictures and videos have since surfaced. Earlier today, chef Mayank Istwal shared a selfie on Instagram with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were seen enjoying a cosy dinner at New York's Michelin-starred restaurant, Musaafer. Both twinning in black outfits, they looked lovely as always.

He captioned the post, "It was a pleasure to host @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh. Amazing humans!"

When a fan mentioned about hoping that the couple ordered his famous Dal Makhani, the chef liked the comment, thus indicating that they relished Indian delicacy.

Deepika And Ranveer's New York Vacay

The couple was seen exploring New York's festive decorations during Christmas week last year. The pictures were shared by a fan who ran into them during their NYC getaway. In one image, Ranveer posed happily in front of the camera, while another showed Deepika standing alongside a small group.

The couple hasn't shared any images themselves, though their fan pages are already flooded with lovely pictures from the New York getaway. They were also spotted attending an NBA game in New York. The actors posed for selfies with fans at the venue, and one later shared pictures on Instagram, describing the memorable encounter. Deepika wore a black leather jacket paired with smoky eye make-up, while Ranveer sported a black coat and a black beanie.

During the trip, Deepika also attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, ticking it off her bucket list. They shared a special moment at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York-based restaurant.

The vacation comes at a time when Ranveer Singh has been garnering attention for his role in the juggernaut Dhurandhar, smashing all box-office records.

Deepika Padukone also has a stellar year ahead. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated action-entertainer King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

