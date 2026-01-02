New Pics Alert: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In New York

Ranveer Singh, who's basking in the glory of Dhurandhar's success, spent an eventful New Year with Deepika Padukone in New York. New pictures have surfaced online showing the power couple matching in black.

In the new set of images, Ranveer Singh is seen in a black overcoat, while Deepika Padukone complemented it with a black trench coat. Ranveer and Deepika posed with different sets of admirers in the viral pictures, proving why they are fan favourites.

This follows another set of viral pictures that surfaced just four days ago. In those images, the couple was seen exploring the city's festive decorations during Christmas week.

The pictures were shared by a fan who ran into the couple during their NYC getaway. In one of the images, Ranveer is seen posing happily for the camera.

Another photograph features Deepika standing alongside a small group. She opted for a chic all-white look for the outing. Sharing the post on Instagram, the fan wrote, "Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory."

The couple hasn't shared any images, though their fan pages are already flooded with lovely pictures from the New York getaway.

The vacation comes at a time when Ranveer Singh has been garnering attention for his juggernaut Dhurandhar. The high-octane spy thriller has dominated the box office, recently crossing the monumental ₹1,100 crore mark globally.

Deepika Padukone also has a stellar year ahead. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated action-entertainer King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.