Valimai Making: How Ajith Got Stunts Right Despite Falling

Is there anything Ajith Kumar can't do? The 50-year-old actor is trending big time courtesy the way he did his stunts in his forthcoming film Valimai. The makers of the film shared the making video of the film and it is replete with some high-octane nail-biting action sequences. The video showcases the filming process of Valimai. The film's shooting was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. However, it will be ready of release on Pongal. Speaking of the stunts in the film, in one segment, Ajith can be seen doing a bike stunt, which goes wrong and the actor falls. However, he gets up and finishes the sequence and how. This segment definitely has to be the highlight of the video.

The official YouTube page of Sony Music south shared the video and wrote in the description: "Riveting from the word go! Presenting the action-packed Valimai making video! Filled with frames of the phenomenon Ajith Kumar, are we geared up for #ValimaiPongal 2022?"

The film's producer Boney Kapoor, on his newly-made unverified Instagram profile, shared a BTS moment with Ajith and wrote: "Bold, fearless, sincerely committed. Enjoyed the journey through the making of Valimai. Looking forward to the journey ahead."

Other than Ajith Kumar, the highly-anticipated film also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh among others. The film has been written and directed by H Vinoth. It has been co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.