"I Find It Hard To Put Myself To Sleep": Ajith Kumar Opens Up About Battling Sleeping Disorder

Actor Ajith Kumar has revealed that he has been struggling with a sleeping disorder, which leaves him with only a few hours of rest each day. Speaking in a recent interview with India Today, the actor admitted that the condition affects his routine to such an extent that he cannot even make time to watch films or series during his downtime.

The Toll Of A Sleeping Disorder

Despite his passion for storytelling and cinema, Ajith admitted that his own life does not leave him with much time to consume films or series. "I don't have any time to watch films or series. I only get time to sleep during my flight, and on top of that, I have a sleeping disorder. I find it hard to put myself to sleep, and even if I do, the maximum is 4 hours," he revealed.

This sleeping disorder has had a significant impact on his daily routine, leaving him exhausted and often forcing him to prioritise rest over other activities, including his love for cinema.

Social Media As A Tool For Cinema And Sport

When asked about the role of social media in promoting both motorsports in India and Indian films globally, Ajith reflected on its significance. "In the right hands, social media is a great tool. I hope that through it, the Indian audiences empathise with the sport and start consuming more motorsports. On the other hand, I would like the international audiences to start viewing Indian films and series. Look at what Korean creators are doing, and I even know some of my friends who have learnt Korean through watching all these dramas," he said.

Living With The Risks Of Racing

Ajith's challenges are not limited to sleep. His career as a competitive race driver has also brought with it numerous physical setbacks. Reflecting on his recent crash at the Dubai 24-hour race, the actor explained, "Since then, I see a lot of people commenting on the crashes I had. But ask any team or driver, and they will attest that crashes are a part of motorsports. It's scary, yes. But then you have to understand that these cars are built for that purpose. The driver's safety is of primary importance when they design a car. It's very rare that you have a fatality. However, when you're pushing the limits of the car and yourself, accidents and crashes are bound to happen."

Ajith's openness about his sleeping disorder and health struggles reveals the often unseen challenges faced by stars who are celebrated for their larger-than-life personas.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar Marks 33 Years in Cinema, Racing With Heartfelt Tribute And Big Motorsport Feat