Former Racer Narain Karthikeyan Shares Why Ajith Kumar Is The Perfect "Choice" For Brad Pitt's <i>F1</i> Tamil Remake

India's first Formula 1 racer, Narain Karthikeyan, has thrown his weight behind actor Ajith Kumar when it comes to bringing motorsport closer to cinema. At the recently held Sports Film Festival in Chennai, Narain opened up about his long-standing friendship with the Tamil actor and his vision for the racing world.

What's Happening

Invited as the chief guest at the festival, Narain Karthikeyan interacted with the media following the event.

When asked about Ajith's journey in racing and his future in motorsport, he said, "I've known Ajith for 25 years, and his interest in racing has always been immense. At this stage, his primary goal is to bring together and strengthen an Indian racing team. He has already taken the first step in that direction, and I am sure he will continue to progress with further steps".

The conversation also veered towards cinema when Narain was asked about the potential of a Tamil remake of the globally acclaimed Hollywood film F1, starring Brad Pitt.

Without hesitation, the racing star responded, "Without a doubt, Ajith would be the perfect choice. Even at the age of 50, he continues to participate in several races with the same enthusiasm."

Background

Narain and Ajith share a friendship that spans over two decades, with both bonding over their shared love for racing. Ajith's involvement in competitive motorsport is well-documented, and his efforts to contribute to India's racing ecosystem have been met with encouragement from professionals like Narain.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Ajith's name has been linked with racing-themed cinema. During a car racing event in France last July, the actor himself was asked about starring in an F1-related film. With a smile, he replied, "If I get the opportunity to act in the next installment of 'Fast and Furious' or an 'F1' film, I certainly won't say no".

Whether or not an F1 remake materialises, Ajith's commitment to motorsport remains unwavering.

