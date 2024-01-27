Upasana Shares A New Pic Of Daughter Klin Kaara With Her Grandfather Chiranjeevi

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: Upasana)

Upasana Konidela, the proud daughter-in-law of Chiranjeevi, shared a new picture of him with granddaughter Klin Kaara to congratulate him on his Padma Vibhushan honour. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen surrounded by her family members (all young girls). Klin Kaara, whose face is hidden, can be seen seated on her grandfather's lap. She can be seen dressed in a pretty red frock. Upasana wrote in the caption, "What you see are five fingers that form a powerful fist. Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema and philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law & granddad. Chirutha, honored with Padma Vibhushan.@chiranjeevikonidela." Take a look:

On the eve of Republic Day, Chiranjeevi has been announced as the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Ram Charan, Upasana, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR congratulated him on his achievement. Ram Charan wrote in his X, "Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious 'Padma Vibhushan'! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation.. Immense gratitude to Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support. Here's to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela also wished her father-in-law on X, posting, "Congratulations dearest Mamaya."

Chiranjeevi shared a gratitude post on X after the annoucement. An excerpt from his speech read, "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audience, my fans, my blood-brothers and blood-sisters that allow me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude the way I can though I know I can never do enough. On screen, the last 45 years of my film career, I have tried to entertain you in the best of my abilities. And off-screen, I try to help the needy by taking up relevant and social humanitarian causes from time to time."

Chiranjeevi has been married to Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah, since 1980. They have two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is an actor in Telugu cinema.