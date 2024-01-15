Makar Sankranti 2024: Spot Chiranjeevi And Allu Arjun In Upasana-Ram Charan's Mega Famjam Pic

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: upasanakonidela )

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela treated her Instafam on Monday to two lovely pictures from her Makar Sankranti celebrations. The first is a famjam pic of the couple, surrounded by their family and cousins. In pictiure, we can see Ram Charan, his wife and daughter Klin Kaara posing together. They are also joined by Ram Charan's parents superstar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidala. Others spotted in the frame are Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi among others. In the second picture, we can see Upasana and Ram Charan standing with their back to the camera. Upasana can be seen hugging her husband from behind. Upasana captioned the post, "Happy Happy Sankranthi my heart & belly are full. Thank u Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together ."

The famjam pic from the celebrations was aso shared by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, “This Sankranti of dairy crops and Bhoga Bhagya. Happy Sankranti to all, hoping for all to reap the harvest of happiness in every home!”

Last month, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple on the occasion of the little one's six-month birth anniversary. The celeb couple was pictured along with their daughter at the temple where they had gone to seek blessings.

ICYDK, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony alongside a caption that read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent."

On the work front, Ram Charan, who had a blockbuster start to the year with his film RRR winning an Oscar, is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.