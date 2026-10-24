"Everybody Started Demeaning Him": Umar Riaz Gets Emotional Over Brother Asim's Controversy

Umar Riaz has defended his brother, Asim Riaz, following a controversy involving his former girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. The issue began when Himanshi made claims about religious conversion during their relationship, which Asim denied. The matter soon turned heads and Asim came under massive criticism.

Umar has now shared how upsetting it was to see his brother being judged so harshly. He explained that Asim usually responds only when he feels it is necessary. At the same time, Umar pointed out that every relationship has both good and difficult moments, and people should not focus only on the negative parts.

Speaking with The Times of India, Umar Riaz said, “Not everyone is going to like you, and you cannot please everyone. However, when people say things about you that are untrue, you have to defend yourself.

“Asim does not respond unless a situation reaches a point where he feels, ‘Now I have to make my point.' Otherwise, people might assume that whatever has been said about him is true. What happened this time was really sad. Everybody came out and started demeaning him, and that was hurtful.”

“Everybody goes through difficult times, but there must have been good moments in the relationship too. Why not talk about those as well? Asim is a wonderful person and people love him. The struggles he has faced over the past 10 years are things I have not experienced myself.”

Umar Riaz added that Asim Riaz is currently focused on his music career. He believes a real artist spends time creating work instead of trying to get attention from photographers. Umar also shared that Asim has written songs about love and heartbreak for his partner.

As a doctor, Umar meets people every day and understands their struggles. Asim, on the other hand, worked in modelling, where he faced tough competition. He said his brother reached success through hard work and God's blessings.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi actor and singer had joined the reality show as a wild card contestant. After being together for several years, the couple announced their breakup. They said their different religious beliefs were one of the reasons for ending their relationship.

Also Read: Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Claims About His Relationship With Himanshi Khurana