<i>Udta Teer</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Struggles To Soar, Earns Rs 25 Crore In India

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy, Udta Teer, released on October 23, struggles to score a big number at the box office. After 5 days, the film has minted Rs 25.85 crore in India, while the gross stood at Rs 30.78 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Udta Teer collected a net of ₹3.10 crore across 5,854 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹30.78 crore and total India net collections to ₹25.85 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.75 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹38.53 crore.

Udta Teer opened its box office collection with Rs 4.10 crore. It was followed by Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 8.20 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On first Monday, the film earned Rs 3.20 crore. Tuesday numbers were almost at par with that of Monday.

Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Udta Teer is diverting all right but one thing it certainly does not yield is the kind of hilarity that will have you rolling in the aisles. But it won't induce any major eye-rolls either even if it leaves you wondering what the whole point of the film is.

"Is that good enough for a film that aspires to take us on a far ride? The answer would be in the affirmative only if one is in a particularly lenient mood. Or else, Udta Teer is only a projectile that strikes nothing."

About Udta Teer

Directed and written by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the spy comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. It is the second posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev, following his passing in 2025.