'To The Brother Who Always Has My Back,' Writes Priyanka Chopra In Her Birthday Wish For Brother-In-Law Kevin Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Nick and Kevin Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared the cutest birthday wish for her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on her Instagram profile, on Wednesday morning. The actress dug out a picture from her mehndi ceremony, which took place last year. In the photograph, Priyanka can be seen smiling with all her heart as Nick Jonas carries her in his arms and Kevin Jonas has her back (literally). It will be tough to say what we liked more about the Quantico actress' post - the lovely picture or the caption that she wrote along with it. Here's what Priyanka wrote: "To the brother who always has my back. Happy Birthday Kevin Jonas. May this year be the best one yet. Love you loads."

Priyanka Chopra's post garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours and we are not surprised at all. Check out the post here:

Priyanka Chopra married Kevin's brother Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year, where they had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

Nick and Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March this year with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts. The band also released the song Cool this year.

