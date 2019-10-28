Diwali 2019: Nick Jonas' Post With Priyanka Chopra Is About 'Love And Light'

Diwali 2019: Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Actress Priyanka Chopra is keeping up with her Indian rootssaat samundar paar and her singer husband Nick Jonas is following it to the T too. Nick Jonas, whose Karwa Chauth post for Priyanka rocked the social media trend list, shared a picture from the couple's Diwali celebration on Monday with a simple but sweet caption. "Happy Diwali, to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world," Nick wrote. In the picture, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra steal a romantic moment on the dinner table. Priyanka Chopra wore a Sabyasachi saree with elaborate jhumkis from Tyaani for her simple Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles.

Before Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture from the same day and wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours." Priyanka also shared glimpse of the decorated resort in Cabo where they were celebrating and also a picture of a cards game Priyanka and Nick played with their friends.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's post:

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra introduced Nick Jonas to Karwa Chauth celebrations. She shared glimpses of the celebrations at a Jonas Brothers concert in California. However, it was Nick Jonas' aforementioned post, which rocked the Internet. Nick shared a picture of Priyanka and himself and wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much and as you can see, we have fun together."

Here's Nick Jonas' post:

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in The Sky Is Pink while her upcoming projects are The White Tiger and a superhero movie titled We Can Be Heroes.

