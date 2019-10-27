Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Diwali Celebrations. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali celebrations are sugar, spice and everything nice. The couple are celebrating the festival with their close friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of dreamy pictures from the celebrations on social media and we can't get enough of it. The first photo features Priyanka Chopra with her singer husband, in which the actress can be seen dressed in a gold printed saree. Sliding next, the next photo features Priyanka, Nick and a couple of their friends posing for a happy group picture poolside. The third photo is of a resort, which is decorated with lights.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wished her fans and wrote: "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours... Diwali ki shubhkaamnayein #diwaliincabo #peaceandprosperity." Check it out:

Just a couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Karwa Chauth at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. Minutes after Priyanka shared photos of herself and Nick Jonas on Instagram, it went crazy viral on social media. In the pictures, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a bridal red saree, which she paired with red bangles. Nick, on the other hand, opted for casual look. "Karwa Chauth at a Jonas Brothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember!" Priyanka captioned her post while Nick, who also shared pictures from the celebrations, wrote: "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace last December. They had lavish Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

