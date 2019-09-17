Priyanka Chopra On Having A Baby With Nick Jonas: 'On My To-Do List'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra revealed her plans about having a baby with singer husband Nick Jonas and said that becoming a parent is a goal for the future. In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra admitted that "having a baby" is on her to-do list. She also said that she wants to buy a hosue in Los Angeles. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," Priyanka Chopra told the publication and added: "I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year, where they had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

The actress celebrated her husband's 27th birthday on Tuesday and shared a really adorable video for her "jaan" on her Instagram profile. The video comprised some the cutest pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra such as photographs from Cannes, snippets from Nick's concerts, videos from their "date night cooking extravaganza" among others. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it in the sweetest way possible: "The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday, Jaan. I love you."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra awaits the release of her film The Sky Is Pink, which also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film, which received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was screened last week, will open in theatres on October 11.

