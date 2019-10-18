Karwa Chauth 2019: Priyanka Chopra 'Will Always Remember' Her First At Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's first Karwa Chauth celebration was unusual in many ways - starting with the fact that it was at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself dressed in bridal red, complete with sindoor and glistening red bangles, hugging her singer husband Nick Jonas and she captioned it, "Karwa Chauth at a Jonas Brothers concert. Definitely a first I'll always remember! #karwachauth." Priyanka Chopra, 37, married Nick Jonas, 27 in December last year and this year was the couple's first Karwa Chauth. The actress also shared glimpses of the preparations for the festival, which also included DIY henna but more on that later.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth post:

On his Instagram page, Nick Jonas shared quirky Karwa Chauth pictures with Priyanka and thanked her for teaching him about 'her culture and religion.' Nick Jonas' adorable note read, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the preparations on her Instagram stories. Priyanka shared the mehendi she applied on the back of her hand by herself, which was a simple flower strand pattern along with a decorative 'N' (for Nick, of course). Cute, na?

Screenshot from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Getting ready for Karwa Chauth be like:

Screenshot from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra spent a part of her day with her friends including Anusha Dandekar, Cavanaugh James and Michael Deleasa, owner of Laval Brand, which Nick swears by. Here's a happy picture of Priyanka Chopra.

Back in India, Bollywood celebrated Karwa Chauth together by doing the puja and other rituals in groups. Sunita and Anil Kapoor hosted their annual Karwa Chauth group including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Rima Jain, Padmini Kolhapure and Karuna Dhawan among others. Elsewhere, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the festival with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actress Sonali Bendre.

