Karwa Chauth 2019: How Shilpa, Anushka, Sonali And The Kapoors Celebrated The Festival

Bollywood actresses including Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zest on Thursday and inside pictures from the events have sugar, spice and everything nice. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, just like the last year, hosted a special Karwa Chauth party at her Andheri residence in Mumbai and her friends from the industry marked their presence at the event. Earlier in the day, we spotted Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Padmini Kolhapure, Divya Khosla Kumar, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and others at the Kapoor residence. The actresses were later joined by their husbands at the venue, who made the day special for them.

Take a look at the photos from the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by The Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who celebrated their second Karwa Chauth this year, also delighted their fans by sharing pictures of themselves on their respective social media profiles. In the pictures, Anushka looks beautiful in a red saree. Virat, on the other hand, looked dashing as always in a black kurta set. Anushka captioned her post: "My partner for lifetime and beyond and my fasting partner for the day" while Virat wrote: "The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth."

Sonali Bendre also shared a picture with her husband Goldie Behl and wrote: "Moon spotting."

Meanwhile, take a look at the Karwa Chauth pictures shared by other celebrities.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married women, in which they observe fast without food and water from sunrise till moon rise. How you celebrated Karwa Chauth this year? Do tell us in the comments section.

