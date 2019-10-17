Throwback To Karwa Chauth Celebrations With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma And Others

A file photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Highlights This year, Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 17 Sunita Kapoor hosted a special party last year Anushka and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karwa Chauth last year

Happy Karwa Chauth! There's still time for the festivities to begin, but we have a treat for you. On the special occasion, we have handpicked some moments from Bollywood stars' Karwa Chauth festivities. In case you need a reminder of how your favourite stars celebrated the festival over the last few years, we have you covered. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, our list has it all. The first album on our list is from the Bachchan's Karwa Chauth celebrations with the Ambanis. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek were dressed in colour coordinated outfits.

ICYMI, check out the pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek photographed together.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed during Karwa Chauth festivities.

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married at a private ceremony in Italy in 2017, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together last year. Anushka posted a picture of herself along with husband Virat Kohli and she captioned the post: "My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy Karwa Chauth to all."

Last year, Shilpa Shetty, who celebrated Karwa Cahuth in Sri Lanka, posted a picture with her husband Raj Kundra on Instagram and she accompanied it along with an extensive caption. She wrote: "Had to put this picture out... Just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon, considering we couldn't see the moon in Sri Lanka till 9.30 pm so we broke our fast ( yes, he fasts too) with a pic of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend. My Cookie, you are my sun,my moon and my universe.. Thank you for travelling with me. Tum aye toh aya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj chaand nikla."

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special Karwa Chauth party last year. Take a look at the pictures from celebrations here:

Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani were pictured outside Anil and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai home on Karva Chauth last year.

Raveena Tandon photographed with Anil Thadani.

Here are some more pictures from Bollywood stars' Karwa Chauth festivities:

