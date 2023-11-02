US Singer Mary Millben Celebrates Karwa Chauth, Calls It ''A Beautiful Tradition''

The fast is broken at night with the sighting of the moon.

Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, was celebrated yesterday with much joy and fervour. While the festival is mostly celebrated across Northern India, a singer-actor from the US surprised people on social media when she revealed that she also kept the Karwa Chauth fast for her 'future husband'.

African-American actress and singer, Mary Millben took to X to share a post in which she called Karwa Chauth a ''beautiful tradition'' and explained the significance of the festival. She also shared a picture that shows her dressed like a bride, in traditional Indian clothes along with heavy jewellery to complete the look.

She wrote, ''Today, the Indian culture celebrates a beautiful tradition, Karwa Chauth, in which wives fast for the longevity, happiness, prosperity, and health of their husbands. The festival is for married women, but many unmarried women celebrate in hopes of meeting their ideal life partner. It is also a celebration that fosters bonds between communities.''

''As a single woman, I joined my Indian brothers and sisters and prayed the following prayers over my future husband. See below in thread. The best way to prepare for marriage and preserve your marriage is to pray for your marriage,'' she added.

See the post here:

In the Christian faith, covenant between a man and woman is the most sacred bond. As God laid Adam to rest and created Eve from Adam's rib, He established the true value of love, marriage, and Holy covenant.



Today, the Indian culture celebrates a beautiful tradition, Karwa… pic.twitter.com/s5n1gt8o0q — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 1, 2023

Indian internet users loved the beautiful gesture and showered praises on her for respecting Indian culture and traditions. One user wrote, ''You are awesome Mary! Your love & knowledge for Sanatan really defines your respect for others' faith. God bless you with all happiness & best of health always. Love from Bharat.''

Another commented, ''You look beautiful in that Indian attire.'' A third said, ''You are simply amazing.. global brand ambassador of human values.. God Bless you and your loved ones.''

A fourth added, ''OMG. I couldn't recognize you. I thought you had posted some Hindu married women's pictures. You are looking very beautiful. May God bless you with a caring and loving husband before next year's Karwa Chauth.''

Notably, the 41-year-old singer had earlier won the hearts of Indians after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US in June this year. She sang India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC where PM Modi addressed the Indian community. After crooning 'Jana Gana Mana', Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet

A prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, Mary Millben is highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Om Jai Jagdiseh Hare'.