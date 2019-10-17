Karwa Chauth 2019: Inside Shilpa, Mira And Raveena's Festivities. See Pics

Shilpa, Raveena and Mira at Sunita Kapoor's house in Mumbai.

Highlights Bhavana Panday also attended the celebrations Raveena paired her red embroidered kurta with long earrings Padmini Kolhapure was among the early arrivals

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth this year, Bollywood actresses celebrated the festival with much zest and fervour. From Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput to Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari, Bollywood celebrities are all excited to deck up to observe fast for the well-being their husbands. This year also, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special Karwa Chauth party, which was attended by Shilpa, Raveena, Mira, Padmini Kolhapure and Bhavana Panday among others. A lot of them followed the red outfit code while others were spotted in vibrant attires. Shilpa Shetty looked phenomenal in a bright red saree, which she paired with a golden sling clutch. Mira Rajput, on the other hand, wore a pink bandhani saree.

Raveena Tandon paired her red embroidered kurta with long earrings and gajara. Divya Khosla Kumar was also spotted outside Sunita Kapoor's house on Thursday. She looked fabulous in a printed red kurta, which she paired with a net dupatta.

Padmini Kolhapure was among the early arrivals. She looked beautiful in a printed yellow kurti. Neelam Kothari turned heads when she arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house in an orange embroidered kurti.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor rocked the Punjabi look in a purple kurti and paired it with a printed silk dupatta. She arrived at the celebrations with a friend. Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana aan David Dhawan's wife Karuna were all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor wished his wife on the occasion with a hilarious post, a video in which he could be seen running on tracks. "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster and keeping me healthy today and every day! Happy karva chauth, Sunita Kapoor," he wrote.

All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth pic.twitter.com/mbY35sxQO3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, also take a look the Karwa Chauth celebration pictures posted by other celebrities:

Happy Karwa Chauth!

