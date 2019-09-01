At The Jonas Brothers Concert With Priyanka Chopra And Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankacentral)

Anupam Kher, who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to her singer husband Nick Jonas' 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York, gave us a glimpse of Nick's sweet gesture towards Priyanka Chopra during his performance. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together during the Jonas Brothers' tour. On Friday, the actress invited Anupam Kher to attend the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Anupam, who had a blast at the concert, shared a video of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performing on stage and wrote about how Nick Jonas "softly lip mouthed I love you" to his wife from stage.

"Sharing with you all another video from the concert of Jonas Brothers last night. I don't have much knowledge of English music scene but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song. Singing along with them. So was Priyanka Chopra. I also saw Nick Jonas softly lip mouthing I love you to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it," Anupam Kher captioned his post. He seems to have enjoyed the concert to the fullest from front row seats.

In one of his previous posts, Anupam Kher thanked Priyanka Chopra for inviting him to the concert and called the Jonas Brothers "phenomenal" performers. He shared another video of Jonas Brothers' performance and wrote: "Thank you, dearest Priyanka Chopra for inviting me to your husband Nick Jonas's concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always."

Several fan clubs dedicated to Priyanka Chopra also shared photos of Anupam Kher with Nick and Priyanka from the concert.

Jonas Brothers kicked off their much-anticipated 'Happiness Begins' tour in Miami, Florida on August 7. The tour is scheduled to run till October 20.

