Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Loves To Stare At Her Face Every Morning: 'It's Amazing'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is no less than a fairy tale. The 37-year-old actress recently revealed in an interview to ET Online that her husband loves to stare at her face every morning when she wakes up. Aww. Priyanka said that is a little "awkward" but that's what "you want your husband to do." We agree with you, Priyanka. Speaking about whether Nick Jonas finds her the most beautiful woman, Priyanka told ET Online: "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer'," and added: "I'm like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... It's amazing and super sweet. That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also a little awkward. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

When asked about the times she thinks Nick Jonas is most attractive, Priyanka Chopra came up with an adorable reply. "All the freaking time," she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas frequently trends for their PDA on social media. The duo often set couple goals with their adorable posts for each other. Despite having hectic work schedules, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas manage to spend quality time together and meet each other once every week. "We have a rule. We don't go beyond a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always meet wherever in the world we are," Priyanka was quoted as saying by ET Online.

Nick Jonas, who is very busy with his Happiness Begins Tour, shared a photo on Wednesday, in which he could be seen FaceTiming with his wife. Priyanka accompanied Nick on the tour in Miami but she wasn't around him during his concerts in North America. All thanks to technology, she managed to wish him luck on FaceTime minutes before he went out on stage for his performance.

And here are the pictures from the debut show of the music tour.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year.

