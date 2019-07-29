Here's How Much Nick Jonas Spent On Priyanka Chopra's Towering Birthday Cake

Priyanka Chopra on her birthday night in Miami. (Courtesy divinedelicaciescakes)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who trended for days for her lavish 37th birthday celebrations in Miami, again occupied the top spot on the list of trends after price of her five-tier glittery birthday cake surfaced on the Internet. The Miami-based cake makers, Divine Delicacies Cakes, revealed the cost of the chocolate and vanilla cake, which is over $5,000 (approximately Rs 3.45 lakh), stated a report in Pinkvilla. The order of the cake, which was the perfect accompaniment to Priyanka's shimmery red birthday outfit, was placed by Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas. "Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details," the cake artist revealed, reported Pinkvilla. Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. On her big day, the actress wore a sequinned ensemble from the studios of 16arlington and paired it with a lipstick-shaped clutch designed by Judith Leiber.

It was also reported that it took almost 24 hours to bake, decorate and give the cake its finishing gold touches.

In case you haven't seen the cake yet, take a look:

Priyanka celebrated her special day with Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti in Miami. Parineeti Chopra even shared a picture with the birthday girl.

Priyanka Chopra extended her birthday celebrations with a yacht party. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink. The film, premiered at The Toronto Film Festival on September 13, will open in theatres in India on October 11.

