To Eat Or Not To Eat: How Twinkle Khanna Resolved This Dilemma. See Her Post

Twinkle Khanna or should we say Baba Twinkdev's idea for her latest Instagram post arrived freshly baked from an oven with 0 % guilt. In simple words, Mrs Funnybones' fair share of gyaan in her latest Instagram entry has something to do with food and it is inspiring in every sense. Twinkle Khanna might not be a fan of cooking but is a self-confessed foodie. Adding her staple hashtag #BabaTwinkDev to her post, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "Have that slice of cake. Chug down the wine. One day you'll turn into a bag of bones anyway. Why do it when you are still alive?" In her caption, Twinkle Khanna sort of revealed the thought behind the idea and she wrote: "Err...Or am I just trying to feel better about gobbling up some scones today." She added the hashtags #toeatornottoeatthatisthequestion and #BabaTwinkDev to her post.

Twinkle Khanna's post was a hit with her Instafam. Actress Tisca Chopra commented: "Hope there was clotted cream." An Instagram user wrote: "Amen to that." This fan shared similar thoughts as Twinkle and added, "Yeah life is too short, enjoy it now or never." Another comment on the post read: "That's me every eat day." Check out the post here:

For those who need a background of Twinkle Khanna's love for food. Take a look at some of the posts shared by the author :

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.