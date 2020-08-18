A Page From Twinkle Khanna And Nitara's Reading Diaries, Bookmarked By Aarav

Highlights
Twinkle Khanna's love for reading clearly needs no introduction but for those who require one, a quick glance through her Instagram profile should suffice. On Tuesday afternoon, the 46-year-old author posted a picture of herself along with daughter Nitara (7) reading their respective books. Adding a dose of her signature Mrs Funnybones kind of humour, Twinkle Khanna wrote in her caption: "The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #bookwormlife. The aforementioned teenager is Twinkle and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav (17).
Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book was a novel titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving.
Besides reading, Twinkle Khanna enjoys gardening as well as knitting. Sharing a video of one of creations, Twinkle Khanna wrote in an Instagram post: "While growing up in my grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work'."
I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green. Can't cook, can't dance, can't even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can't help but love me back. #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb
Besides being an author, Twinkle Khanna is also a celebrated columnist and an interior decorator. She runs a store named The White Window. Twinkle is also a film producer and runs a digital content company called Tweak India.