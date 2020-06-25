Twinkle Khanna's Son Aarav May Be In Trouble For Clicking This ROFL Pic

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture, clicked by her son Aarav. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav should be afraid of his mother right now. The actress-turned-author shared a picture (clicked by Aarav) of herself and daughter Nitara during what was their book reading-studying time. In the picture, Nitara appears to be engrossed in her book while Twinkle fell asleep with a pencil in her hand. Twinkle shared the picture with the hashtag #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy and wrote, "My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where every day around 4 pm the brain just fogs up?"

Twinkle Khanna, former actress, is now the best-selling author of three books - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. In addition, Twinkle writes a popular humour column.

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she co-starred in movies like Zulmi and International Khiladi. Twinkle also owns a production company (Mrs Funnybones Movies), which bankrolled Akshay's critically-acclaimed PadMan. Twinkle Khanna is also an interior decorator and she runs a store by the name The White Window in Mumbai.

Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Barsaat and she went on to feature in films like Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai co-starring Salman Khan and Mela opposite Aamir Khan. She quit movies after she married Akshay Kumar in 2001 and was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.