Twinkle Khanna Has A 'Confession' To Make To Her Daughter Nitara. Read Her Post

Twinkle Khanna took a detour from her usual humour-infused post and shared a beautifully written piece along with a picture of her daughter Nitara on her Instagram profile, on Thursday. The 46-year-old author, in her post, wrote that she has a confession to make - that she forgot to tell her little one that "virtual school has officially ended." Twinkle's post was a subtle reminder of the "gift of time." She wrote in her caption: "In the still, late afternoon sun, we read together. She, at lightning speed, the hare to my tortoise, as I underline phrases and scribble in the margins. Sometimes we write stories and painstakingly illustrate them. An honest confession, I don't remember telling her that virtual school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings. We hold on to this time, learning how to turn the pockets of our imagination inside out."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 17-year-old Aarav and Nitara (7).

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist. She has also authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel. She is also a film producer and an interior decorator. Twinkle Khanna runs a store by the name The White Window in Mumbai.

Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with 1995's Barsaat, starred in films like Baadshah, International Khiladi, Dil Tera Diwana, Jaan, Joru Ka Ghulam and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai - some of these were hits and some misses . She quit movies after she married Akshay Kumar in 2001 and was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.