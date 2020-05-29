Twinkle Khanna Had Her First 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana.' Courtesy, Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna with mom Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna never fails to crack her Instafam up with her humour-infused posts. On Thursday, Twinkle shared a glimpse of her first "maa ka haath ka khana," and the caption is making her Instafam ROFL. Twinkle shared a picture of a bowl of fried rice, made by mom Dimple Kapadia, and gave an ROFL twist to the caption. "It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say maa ke haath ka khana," wrote Twinkle. Take a look:

Dimple Kapadia, star of films such as Rudaali, Kaash, Drishti, Dil Chahta Hai, Lekin and Saagar, was married to superstar Rajesh Khanna in 1973. Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna welcomed Twinkle in 1973 and Rinke in 1977. Dimple Kapadia took a break from films after her marriage with Rajesh Khanna. She returned to the silver screen in 1984, two years post their separation.

Coming back to Twinkle, a few days ago, the 46-year-old author shared an ROFL video featuring her monologue for mother's day. In the video, Twinkle said, what she really wants for mother's day is a day off from responsibilities, to not be asked where is the blue t-shirt, if her kids can go to visit their friends and when the coronavirus lockdown is going to end. The monologue, shared by Twinkle on her social media profiles, also featured how she wants her kids to call her "aunty" on mother's day and not "mummy." Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - she is the best-selling author of Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, a columnist, an interior designer and also a producer. On the other hand, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium where she shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan.