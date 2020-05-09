Twinkle Khanna's 'Mother's Day' Monologue With Leave You In Splits

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna never fails to crack up her fans with her ROFL jokes and her witty one-liners. The 46-year-old author, on Saturday, shared a ROFL video featuring her monologue for mother's day. In the video, Twinkle said, what she really wants for mother's day is a day off from responsibilities, to not be asked where is the blue t-shirt, if her kids can go to visit their friends and when the coronavirus lockdown is going to end. Seems like, Twinkle is tired of answering questions by her kids. The monologue, shared by Twinkle on her Twitter profile also features how she wants her kids to call her "aunty" on mother's day and not "mummy." She further added that she wants to keep her mind free from all the responsibilities for a day. In the later part of the video, she wished all the mothers a "happy mother's day." Sharing the ROFL video, Twinkle wrote, "What mothers really want for mother's day but can't tell their kids. So what kind of mom are you - the bad mom, the bada*s mom or the bada*s mom with a good posterior." Take a look:

What mothers really want for Mother's Day but can't tell their kids.

So what kind of mom are you - The bad mom, the badass mom or the badass mom with a good posterior? pic.twitter.com/x5q5OJ0I4V — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 9, 2020

Twinkle Khanna, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her social media profiles, but always with her unique touch of humour. A few days back, Twinkle cracked up her fans by sharing a video of Nitara who "accidentally managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct." "I don't know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has accidentally managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly you don't need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit," wrote Twinkle. Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna got married to Akshay Kumar in 2001. They welcomed their son Aarav in 2002 and daughter Nitara in 2012.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - she is the best-selling author of Mrs Funnybones and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, a columnist, an interior designer and also a producer.