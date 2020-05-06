Twinkle Khanna 'Can't Cook, Can't Dance' But Is Incredibly Good At This

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a post about gardening

Twinkle's garden often features in her Instagram posts

"Brown girl with a green thumb," she hashtagged the post

Twinkle Khanna, whose Instagram posts are food for thought, shared an update about what she's good at - for a change - and not about what she's a great failure at. The 46-year-old author brought major summer vibes on Instagram as she shared a photo of her lush garden with flowers sprinkled on the grass, talking about how she loves gardening and how nature's always responded to her touch. Twinkle, who loves to crack self-directed joke, wrote: "I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green. Can't cook, can't dance, can't even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can't help but love me back." With a hashtag she added: "Brown girl with a green thumb."

Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar's Mumbai bungalow is by the Juhu beach. The couple are parents to two kids - daughter Nitara and son Aarav. Twinkle's garden often features in her Instagram posts - it doubles up as her writing spot, her favourite tea-sipping destination and also is a soothing view when she's working on her writing inside the house.

Twinkle Khanna, who switched careers from acting to writing, also inspired all the "imperfectly perfect mothers" with her post about simple breakfast ideas for the little members of the family: "Kudos to all the moms out there who are making pancakes with strawberry drizzle and banana tarte tatin, but my goals are very low. A toast with peanut butter for my little girl with a glass of milk and a cup of black coffee for the not so little girl and we are ready to make the most of our day. Welcome to the club of the perfectly imperfect mothers."

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - apart from being an author, she's also an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist. She's the best-selling author of books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.