Twinkle Khanna's Forecast About Her Future 25 Years Ago Turned Out To Be True

Twinkle Khanna, who switched careers from acting to writing, shared glimpses of an interesting chat she had with her fans some 25 years ago. If we rewind the calendar 25 years, that would take us to 1995, the year Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Deol in Barsaat. During her live chat session, Twinkle was asked to think of a probable situation she would be in in 10 years from then. This is what she had said. "Hopefully in 10 years, I will be sitting in a farm with two kids, a dog and may be a husband." Twinkle shared the snippets of her chat with a captioned dipped in her signature sense of humour: "This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one."

Five years after this chat, Twinkle and Akshay Kumar got married. The couple are parents to a son named Aarav and daughter Nitara. And Akshay Kumar's Juhu Bungalow can easily double up as a farmhouse.

When asked about her hobbies, Twinkle had also told a fan: "I read a lot, anything I can get my hands on. Go for films with my friends, go running on the beach. Make candles. I think that's about it." She also told a fan that she took up candle making as a hobby after she broke her leg once and couldn't move. "Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg," Twinkle added in her caption.

Twinkle made the "break a leg" pun as she's the best-selling author of the books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving and also because she literally hurt her leg during the lockdown.

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - apart from being an author, she's also an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.