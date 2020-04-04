Twinkle Khanna, Whose Foot Is In A Cast, Has Reached 'Breaking Point'. Not Even Son Aarav Can Help

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna )

Highlights "I know there are bigger problems," wrote Twinkle

"This has driven me to breaking point rather literally," she added

Twinkle shared a video of her trying to fix a slipper

Twinkle Khanna, recently hurt her foot, shared an ROFL video on Instagram with an even more ROFL commentary by herself. In the video, Twinkle literally showed how the sole of her slipper has come off and she and son Aarav are trying to fix it with a glue gun. Mid-way through the video, Twinkle breaks into a fit of laughter as she says: "Losing track of how many days we've been in lockdown but we are managing first by taping these spectacles. But now, I am literally at breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe has now broken and we are trying to glue it together. Unfortunately, it's not working. By the end of this, I don't know what I'll have left. God bless you all as well." Even Aarav must have failed to fix the slipper as he can also be heard chuckling in the video. Twinkle's one foot is in a cast and the other one is shoeless.

Twinkle posted the video on Instagram with a caption dipped in her signature humour. "I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally," and then with a hashtag, she added: "About to shoot myself with a glue gun."

Earlier, Twinkle shared a photo of her foot-cast with multiple scribbling on it. It appears that the younger members of her family were keeping themselves busy by playing Tic Tac on the cast. "And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway."

Ahead of that, Twinkle shared a video of being driven home from the hospital by husband Akshay Kumar. She revealed her foot injury and said: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all!"

TBH, Twinkle Khanna's posts lighten the mood on Instagram amid the lockdown, no really! Twinkle She sports many hats - she's a best-selling author, a columnist, an interior designer and also a producer.