Twinkle Khanna's Kids 'Played Tic-Tac-Toe' On Her Foot Cast - All Thanks To Cousin Karan Kapadia

Trust Twinkle Khanna to drive away your Monday blues. The 46-year-old author, who is known for her humour-infused posts, once again left her Intafam in splits by sharing a picture of her foot cast covered with colourful marks drawn by her kids. Posting the picture, in which she can be seen she sitting on an armchair and enjoying the sea-view with her injured foot resting on a chair, Twinkle jokingly said that her kids played "Tic-Tac-Toe" on her foot cast after taking "advice" from her actor cousin Karan Kapadia: "And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast." She then hilariously explained the "upside of lockdown" and added: "Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna went to see a doctor for her "broken foot" on Sunday. She shared a clip of herself and her actor husband Akshay Kumar returning from a hospital and hilariously described him as her "driver all the way from Chandni Chowk." The author also assured her fans that she visited the hospital only for her "broken foot" and not for Coronavirus. "The roads are deserted except for some pigeons and crows... Here's my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk and we are on our way back from the hospital. No, I don't have coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including like me for being unusually clumsy," she said in the clip, adding: "So this Sunday, my husband's pocket is lighter and our hearts have never been more full (a reference to Akshay Kumar's contribution of Rs 25 crore to COVID-19 relief fund). And my foot is bloody broken."

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to combat the coronavirus crisis arising in the country.